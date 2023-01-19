Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested

Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested.

Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects, Steven Arellano, 17, was attending the party and tipped off the other suspects to come to the home and rob the victims.

Deputies say the suspects other than Arellano arrived in an SUV, pointed guns at the victims, and demanded their valuables.

One victim was punched by two of the armed robbers as he tried to resist.

After the robbery, the four suspects fired several shots into the air and left, deputies say.

Arellano left the party in his own vehicle.

The robbers stole cash, jewelry, a set of car keys, and iPhones from the partygoers.

The investigation resulted in all five suspects being arrested, each charged with four counts of armed robbery.

In addition, three of the suspects are suspected of participating in another armed robbery in Gainesville.

Arellano was arrested on Jan. 6.; Daniel Tamayo, 17, was arrested on Jan. 9; Marquavious Tavares Moses, 19, was arrested on Jan. 13; Angel Misael Tamayo, 18, was arrested on Jan. 13; and Katia Salinas, 20, was arrested on Jan. 18.

Salinas, Moses, and Daniel Tamayo face charges for the Gainesville police department case as well.

