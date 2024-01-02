Five people win $1 million prizes in sold out New Year’s lottery raffle in Virginia

Several people in Virginia may start off their new year much richer after winning a special lottery raffle.

Five winning tickets worth $1 million were selected in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to a Jan. 1 Virginia Lottery news release. Seven other tickets had $100,000 prizes, lottery officials said.

The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which started selling tickets Oct. 31, sold out on Dec. 29, according to lottery officials. There were 625,000 total tickets sold for the special drawing.

The $1 million winning tickets were sold at:

Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub in Stafford

a Wawa in Fredericksburg

a 7-Eleven in Leesburg

a Food Lion in Manassas

a Harris Teeter in Arlington

The seven winning tickets worth $100,000 were bought at:

a Food Lion in Suffolk

a 7-Eleven in Poquoson

a Wawa in Yorktown

Malbon Brothers Corner Mary in Virginia Beach

a 7-Eleven in Lynchburg

a Food Lion in Henrico

a 7-Eleven in Manassas

There were also 1,000 $500 winning tickets sold, lottery officials said.

Those who joined the raffle can check if they have a lucky ticket on the Virginia Lottery’s raffle site here.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

