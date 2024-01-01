5 people hit in burst of gunfire at popular uptown park on New Year’s Eve, CMPD says

New Year’s Eve celebrations in uptown Charlotte were marred just before midnight when five people were hit by gunshots at Romare Bearden Park, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

All five victims are expected to survive, police said. Their identities have not been released.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, and police officers were patrolling the park at the time, CMPD said in a news release.

“Preliminary information indicates that a suspect fired multiple rounds into a crowd hitting five victims,” police said. “All five victims suffered non-life threatening threatening injuries.”

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, CMPD said. Details of a what caused the shooting have not been released.

The incident happened about two blocks northeast of where Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration was staged, at the corner of Brooklyn Village Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Romare Bearden Park takes up a block along Church Street, about two blocks west of Bank of America Stadium.

Pilot killed when single-engine plane crashes into unoccupied house, NC officials say

Odd comment from Dollar General customer leads to human remains in woods, NC cops say

$95,000 in cash found in backseat during traffic stop on busy interstate, SC cops say