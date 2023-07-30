Five people wounded in Lansing shooting overnight

LANSING — Five people were wounded, two critically, in an early morning shooting Sunday in the 1300 block of West Holmes Road in the city, police said.

Victims at the scene ranged from 16 to 26 years old, two were in critical condition as of Sunday morning, police said in a press release. Genders or other information about the victims was not provided by police.

Police said "several persons of interest" were detained at the scene and multiple firearms were recovered. Information on the individuals or weapons was not provided.

"This is an active investigation and Lansing police detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings," police said in the release.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of West Holmes Road. When officers arrived, the release said, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

"The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to size of the crowd, Lansing Police requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions," the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kyle Schlagel at 517-483-6885, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

The incident is at least the third in the city in July in which multiple people were shot.

Five men were injured after an altercation led to gunfire about 2 a.m. July 3 in the 6500 block of Mercantile Way, police said. Two of the shooting victims suffered critical injuries.

About 1:30 a.m. July 5, in the 200 block of South Washington Square, Lansing police said four men ranging in age from 19 to 40 suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting wounds five Sunday; several detained by police