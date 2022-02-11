Five Phoenix police officers wounded in standoff at home





Five officers were wounded in Phoenix on Friday as police responded to reports of gunshots fired inside a barricaded home, with four officers being shot while attempting to carry a baby to safety.

A woman was also reported to be critically injured, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters, according to The Associated Press. Williams said all five officers were recovering, though one was "seriously hurt." He said a suspect shot one of the officers, the first to arrive on the scene, "multiple times."

The baby, who was placed outside the home by a man, is unharmed, according to a police department spokesperson, per the AP.

"This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe," Williams said, according to the wire service. "If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again."

The Hill has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for further comment.

The department first reported a "critical incident" in the area on Twitter at 5 a.m. Friday. At 6:31 a.m., the department tweeted that officers were "working on a situation involving a barricaded subject inside a house. 1 person and several officers have been injured."

Just after 9 a.m., police wrote on Twitter that the "barricade situation has been resolved" and said there was no longer a threat to the public.