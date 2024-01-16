Five places where it's warmer--and five places where it's colder than Springfield

In case you've been living under a rock for the past week – or taking a nice winter vacation someplace warm – it's been pretty cold in Springfield for the past several days.

Tuesday hasn't provided much of a reprieve, with below zero temperatures reported at 8:52 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport – 2 below zero to be exact – and wind chills at 23 degrees below zero. Things should warm up on Wednesday, with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 20s, moving towards something more like normal for this time of year, but still cold.

However, there are places in the United States where it is actually colder.

Here's a look at five places where it is colder – and five places where it is warmer – than Springfield on Tuesday.

Five where it is colder

Chicago (High of 2 degrees): You know it's cold when Chicago Public Schools calls off classes for the day. Wind chills at O'Hare International Airport have already hit 26 degrees below zero, with Midway Airport reporting 25 below. Thankfully, a chance of snow over the next few days will help bring temperatures up to something not as life-threatening as the past few days. Des Moines, Iowa (High of 7 degrees): The epicenter of the political world for the past month, much of Iowa had been under a deep freeze the past several days, with the Des Moines area getting hit with 8-12 inches of snow and blizzard-like conditions. That had cleared, but cold weather remains, falling two degrees short of where Springfield was predicted to be Tuesday. Milwaukee, Wisconsin (High of 3 degrees): Milwaukee also received a big dumping of snow last week – 10.1 inches between Friday and Saturday – and brutally cold wind chills haven't helped people move on. Milwaukee was projected to see wind chills at 29 below zero Tuesday morning, with suburban Waukesha looking at some near 30 below zero. Highs will only hit 3 degrees Tuesday, with wind chills at 15-25 below zero for much of the area. Minneapolis, Minnesota (High of 5 degrees): As you would expect, the frigid Arctic cold didn't spare the Twin Cities. With highs at 5 degrees Tuesday, bitter cold will remain there for much of the week, with single digit temperatures expected until Saturday. International Falls, Minnesota (High of -1 degree): Just in case you were curious about what things are like at the coldest spot in the U.S., some light snow was being reported at the Falls Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, wind chills are also 20 below zero, so going outside wasn't exactly recommended.

Five where it is warmer

Detroit, Michigan (High of 13 degrees): To be fair, it isn't much warmer in Detroit than it is in Springfield, but at least highs are forecast to be in the teens, even with some snow and wind to deal with on the morning commute. Omaha, Nebraska (High of 10 degrees): While Omaha has wind chills at 18 below zero Tuesday morning, the high temperature will sneak past Springfield at 10 degrees, just one warmer than the Capital City. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (High of 25 degrees): The people of Oklahoma City were greeted with wind chills at 15 below zero Monday and it wasn't much better early Tuesday morning, only getting up to 11 below. Highs will be in the mid-20s Tuesday; still below normal, but at least not dangerous. Los Angeles (High of 66 degrees): The only thing you need to deal with Tuesday morning in L.A. is air quality, due to high levels of fine particle air pollution in southern California. Orlando, Florida (High of 76 degrees): Thinking about Walt Disney World while you wade through the cold of Springfield? Well, the weather isn't helping. Showers and a possible thunderstorm are in the forecast for Tuesday in Orlando, but for some, that beats the Arctic air of Illinois any day.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Five places warmer and colder than in frigid Springfield on Tuesday