Five-year plan details major improvements to county parks

Jan. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — When Livability.com named Traverse City one of America's "Top 100 Small Towns," it celebrated the abundance of parks, beaches, forests and trails in the Grand Traverse Bay area.

Preserving that legacy is the responsibility of the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Following months of public comment, the new five-year recreation plan was approved by the county commission this month.

At more than 300 pages, it addresses park operations, from softball fields and cross-country skiing, to playgrounds and access ramps.

"We don't just care for the parks, we use them every day," said Parks and Recreation director John Chase, who presented the plan to commissioners.

Chase said suggestions and complaints from local residents helped shape the 2024-2028 plan.

Improving universal trail access was a common theme, as was improved maintenance at various park locations.

Many of those requests are included in the report's 111-item "action plan," especially expanded youth programming and facility improvements. A major rebuild of the Vasa Trailhead and multi-phase renovation of the Civic Center are already past the planning phase.

At the Civic Center, the plan proposes $2,547,771 for a new rink and ballfields; $1,818,332 to relocate the playground, add pickleball, bike education building and picnic area, $889,495 to replace the walking path and add exercise stations; $870,650 for the entrances and roads; $722,922 for picnic pavilion and amphitheater improvements; $351,685 for a revamped 6,000 square-foot skate park; $203,654 for a marker tree garden, and more.

Money is a major constraint, and a key reason for the new recreation plan, as Michigan Department of Natural Resources requires counties to submit a five-year plan to qualify for various state and federal grants.

Grant money is now a major contributor to the parks commission, increasing from $0 in 2022 to more than $1 million in 2023. While regular operations are funded primarily through the county's general fund, grant money is typically earmarked for improvements, such as the improved perimeter track at the Civic Center. Major new sources of funds will be needed to complete the Vasa Trailhead project, officials said.

With five paid staff members, plus a seasonal ranger on Power Island, the parks commission depends on collaboration to operate. Partner organizations include the Vasa Ski Club, TART Trails, Norte Youth Cycling, the Traverse City Track Club, the Grand Traverse Conservation District, TBAYS, Greenspire School, and more.

For example, the 452-acre Maple Bay Natural Area in Williamsburg is a county park managed in large part by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

The commission also manages the Civic Center (park, pool and ice rink), Medalie Park (at the south end of Boardman Lake), Power and Bassett Islands (in West Bay), the Vasa Trailhead, the Keystone Road Soccer Complex, the Boardman River Nature Reserve, and Beitner Park.

The Great Lakes Incubator Farm, located on the historic Meyer Farm in Garfield Township, is also owned by the county. That program, and the Boardman River Nature Center, are operated by the Grand Traverse Conservation District.

"Lots of people don't even realize that they're visiting county parks in places like Maple Bay, the Civic Center and the Boardman River Nature Center," said Chase. "It's a testament to the power of collaboration."

One of the more controversial topics under consideration by the county commission is the possible acquisition of the Camp Greilick / GO-REC property in East Bay Township. Long owned by Rotary Club Charities of Traverse City, the 200-acre parcel includes frontage on Rennie Lake, Spider Lake and Bass Lake. It was leased to the local Boy Scouts organization from 1955-2016 when the camp closed for financial reasons.

At recent county board meetings, commissioners said buying the property might be considered "hypocritical" in light of the county's decision to transfer Twin Lakes Park to Long Lake Township in March 2022. That transfer is now the subject of a lawsuit against the county and township by two nearby landowners.

The landowners claim the transfer violated the original terms of the land grant to the county in 1941 by the late county Judge Parm Gilbert. A conference among attorneys to discuss the case is expected in February, according to the plaintiffs' attorney Brace Kern.

Parks aren't just for recreation and learning, Chase said. They also play an important role in connecting people socially.

During the public comment period, more than 90 percent of public survey respondents said that "contributing to social interaction" was a key reason for visiting county parks.

That sentiment dovetails with a report by the U.S. Surgeon General's office, loneliness is an "epidemic" in American society today: "Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling — it harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk [disease and] premature death ... [equivalent] to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day."

The five-year plan is available on the county's website. The parks commission is located at 1213 W. Civic Center Drive in Traverse City. Regular meetings are open to the public.