Five Points shooter’s attempted murder conviction reversed by SC Supreme Court

The S.C. Supreme Court has overturned the attempted murder conviction of Michael Juan Smith, a Bloods gang member who in 2013 shot and critically injured a first-year University of South Carolina student.

Smith was sentenced to 40 years in state prison and will now get a new trial, the high court ruled.

In its ruling, issued Wednesday morning, the high court noted that Smith had been convicted of attempted murder in shooting USC student Martha Childress.

But attempted murder is a crime that must have the element of intent, and since it was undisputed that Smith did not intend to shoot Childress, his conviction on that charge cannot stand, the high court ruled.

At his 2015 trial, Smith testified that he fired his gun in self-defense because he was intending to shoot and kill a rival gang member when he shot Childress.

Childress was struck by a bullet in the back on a crowded Five Points street after visiting the downtown nightspot area with friends. In the shooting, her spinal cord was cut, leaving her paralyzed for life from the waist down.

Childress’ shooting focused attention on gangs in Columbia and Five Points, a downtown area saturated with bars that long has attracted USC students and rowdier elements at night.

In 2014, Smith also was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Joe Anderson for a federal gun violation stemming from the same crime. Smith’s federal sentence is to be served after his state sentence, meaning he will be about 70 years old if he gets out of prison.

Smith is now serving his sentence in state prison in South Carolina.

