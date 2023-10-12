Man suspected of shooting five police officers in Minnesota arrested

A man in Minnesota suspected of shooting five police officers has been arrested.

The suspect was still on the scene near Princeton, Minnesota when police responded to the scene, according to WCCO.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, according to the publication.

Police dispatch radio messages revealed that officers were executing a warrant at the suspect’s home when the shooting began, according to the Star Tribune.

One officer was reportedly shot in the chest and the pelvis, according to police radio messages.

According to the outlet, three officers are being treated at North Memorial Hospital and the other two are being treated at St Cloud Hospital.

They are all suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet added.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said that “while there is currently no danger to the general public,” he warned locals to avoid the area for the time being, according to the Star Tribune.