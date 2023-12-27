Five power units of TPPs shut down for repairs

As of 27 December, three units at thermal power plants across Ukraine went into emergency repairs, and two more units were shut down for routine repairs.

Source: the press service of NPC Ukrenergo, an electricity transmission system operator in Ukraine and the sole operator of the country's high-voltage transmission lines.

Details: It is noted that despite the shutdown of five TPP units, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the energy supply of all legal and household consumers.

Ukrenergo reports that there is currently no electricity export. Instead, electricity is imported throughout the day from Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 11,808 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,120 MW in some hours.

In addition, 447 settlements remain without electricity due to combat action and other reasons.

Quote: "The situation in Kherson is difficult: more than 90,000 consumers are without electricity due to damage to the power company's networks after massive bombardments, and there are also blackouts in the settlements of the Oblast. More damage due to bombardments has been reported in the networks of power distribution companies in Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts," the statement said.

The company emphasises the importance of saving electricity, as the overall level of consumption remains high despite the warm weather.

Reminder:

Due to the Russian bombardments on 26 December, 70% of Kherson's subscribers are without electricity supply.

