Five-year prison term imposed in stabbing at sports club

Sep. 15—DANVERS — A Revere man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in state prison for an attack on a manager at a Danvers sports club two years ago.

Crismael Lithgow, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and battery, two of which involved use of a dangerous weapon — a knife he used to slash the victim three times, and the shod foot he used to repeatedly kick him in the head and body. One count involving infliction of serious bodily injury carried up to a 15-year state prison term.

A charge of armed assault with intent to murder was dropped by the district attorney's office as a result of the guilty pleas on the lesser charges.

The hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Salem Superior Court came shortly before the case was scheduled to go to trial, and after an earlier conference with Judge Thomas Drechsler, during which the victim spoke about the lasting effects of his injuries, the judge recalled.

Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman said Lithgow's younger brother, whose case was handled in Salem Juvenile Court, was at the Danvers Indoor Sports facility on Route 114 on the evening of Sept. 30, 2020.

The manager on duty asked the younger brother to leave. Instead, a confrontation ensued.

Subsequently, Lithgow showed up. The brothers came at the manager from opposite sides and attacked him. A group of people playing soccer intervened and the two brothers fled, but were found, along with a folding pocket knife, nearby, the prosecutor said.

The victim was slashed three times, causing wounds that were 5 1/2 inches to nearly 8 inches long, Reisman said. The victim reported that he still suffers from scarring and pain at the site of the wounds, Reisman told the judge.

Reisman had requested a five- to seven-year term.

Lithgow's attorney, Jeffrey Denner, spoke only briefly during Wednesday's hearing. He asked Drechsler to allow Lithgow a stay so that his grandmother could see him one more time.

Drechsler denied that request but did allow the grandmother to have a brief visit with Lithgow at the courthouse before he was sent to the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. He will have to serve another three years.

When released, Lithgow will be on probation for three years, with conditions that he stay away from the victim and from Danvers Indoor Sports as well as another sports facility in Wilmington, and that he complete an anger management course.

"You're very fortunate this incident didn't result in graver consequences to the victim," Drechsler told Lithgow at the end of the hearing. "I wish you the best of luck and I sure hope we don't see you back in this court again."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

