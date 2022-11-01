Five reasons why Rishi Sunak will not sack Suella Braverman

1
Christopher Hope
·4 min read
Suella Braverman arrives for a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday - Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Suella Braverman arrives for a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday - Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The senior member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group last night was gloomy about the prospects for Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary.

"She won't last the week," he told me at the prospect of the loss of another former ERG chairman from the top table (ex-ERG chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg resigned last week before he was sacked).

Indeed if you take your diet of news from mainstream broadcasters, then the conclusion is that Braverman's days are numbered.

But is this really the case? I can see five reasons why Braverman survives, possibly until the next general election, as Home Secretary.

1. The Right needs a Cabinet champion

Braverman's importance to Sunak, who is starting only his seventh day as Prime Minister today, is her positioning in the Conservative party.

Braverman is a darling of the party's Right wing, as evidenced by the ovations she received at the party's conference in Birmingham last month.

The party's grassroots loved her - and she clearly is in tune with them. None of this is confected - Braverman is rightwing to her irreducible core.

Her critics might think it odd that she dreams of a plane full of failed asylum seekers taking off for Rwanda (as she told me on my podcast at the conference last month) but the members in the room loved it.

This makes her politically valuable to Sunak. Right-wing Tories want to see one of their own at the top of the party - and Braverman is that person.

2. Sunak's deal with the European Research Group

Just last week Sunak and his then leadership challenger Penny Mordaunt met the ERG's six officers to discuss how they would lead the Conservative party.

In a statement afterwards, Mark Francois, the ERG chairman, told the Telegraph: "Both have stressed to us their determination to unite the Conservative party, including in the formation and composition of any Government they lead."

The language was clear: the ERG expected at least one Cabinet seat for one of their members. Braverman - as a former ERG chairman who had pulled out of the leadership conference the day before and backed Sunak - is the perfect fit.

3. Cover for huge tax rises

The 'pitch-rolling' by HM Treasury for the November 17 Autumn statement - which former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng failed to do - has already started.

As we report today Sunak is drawing up plans for years of tax rises for everyone in the country. One Treasury source warned: “It’s going to be rough.”

The prospect of such large tax rises makes it imperative that Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have all wings of the party represented in the Cabinet to approve them and "dip their hands in the blood".

Sunak's Cabinet is stuffed with moderate Conservatives and fewer bona fide tax cutters. Braverman is one - and this is why she must remain there.

4. Completing Brexit

Looming over all this is the upcoming battle over how to sort out the Brexit mess in Northern Ireland where the application of the Northern Ireland Protocol has caused so many difficulties.

Fresh elections to the Stormont assembly have put off any crisis until just before Christmas when there will be renewed efforts to find a workable solution.

Brexiteers remember how Sunak sided with Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to try to water down a new draft law to override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They were seen off by Braverman and others and the Bill is now on its way through Parliament.

There will be battles with peers in Parliament as well as Dublin and Brussels over the new law, if no agreement is reached. Brexiteers remember this, and want to see Braverman leading the fight.

5. Beware Suella the backbencher

Braverman's pronouncements in the Commons last night that the borders "system is broken" and "immigration is out of control" show how desperate things are.

On the face of it, Sunak might have been dismayed by the comments. But politically the remarks were astute: by attacking the failures of the system under previous home secretaries, she was presenting herself as the minister to sort it out, as

Labour Home Secretary John Reid did in 2006 when he declared the Home Office as "not fit for purpose" and broke it up to create the Ministry of Justice.

Braverman is ambitious. She told me on my podcast that wants to bring net immigration down to "tens of thousands", adopting the famous target that former PM David Cameron could never meet.

Tory MPs were listening. They want an ambitious Home Secretary, willing to take on the critics to try to plug the UK's porous southern border.

And Sunak won't want her on the backbenches, where she would emerge as a touchstone for criticism of the Home Office.

For now, at least, Braverman is the answer. As a Right-wing Conservative MP told me today: "She is the last chance we have to deal with the migrant boat crisis before the general election."

Recommended Stories

  • UK home secretary complains of asylum seeker 'invasion'

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the country faces an "invasion" from people travelling in small boats crossing the English Channel as she fought back against mounting pressure over her repeated security breaches. Braverman was reappointed interior minister by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week, six days after she resigned from the same role for sending a government document from her personal email to an employee of a member of parliament in breach of rules for ministers. Speaking to parliament over allegedly failing to listen to legal advice on the prolonged detention of migrants at an asylum processing centre in southern England, Braverman said the current system is "broken" and "out of control".

  • 'She has to go': Why Labour is calling for Suella Braverman to be fired

    Home secretary Suella Braverman is facing scandals over security breaches and an overcrowded migrant centre.

  • Opium production increases 32% in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    The Taliban has banned all drug production and insists the report is "not true," but with people starving, the U.N. says "Afghan farmers are trapped in the illicit opiate economy."

  • North Korea threatens ‘more powerful’ response to US-South Korea drills

    Threat comes days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea

  • Marketmind: Trick or treat?

    There's a sense of cheer among investors before the Fed's mid-week rate decision as markets seem to be pricing in an expected treat from the U.S. central bank. The Fed is set to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time, bringing the target overnight lending rate to a 3.75%-4.00% range. Analysts at BlackRock Investment Institute are, however, still underweight on stocks as they see central banks on a path to overtighten policy.

  • Elijah Moore on trade request, chemistry with Zach Wilson: 'I don't get the ball, I don't know' | Jets Post Game

    In this Jets post game news conference, Elijah Moore touches on his trade request and says he doesn't regret it but regrets it getting out in the public.

  • Kremlin says it will not issue a decree ending Russian mobilisation

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia does not need a presidential decree to formalise the completion of a partial mobilisation of reservists to fight in Ukraine, and none will be issued, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin declared Russia's first call-up since World War Two on Sept. 21, after a series of military defeats. Russia had already said it had recruited the 300,000 reservists it needed in just over a month, and that no more were required.

  • Prince Harry’s Memoir Will ‘Take Aim’ at Royals, Most Likely His Father King Charles

    Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry’s memoir is a swirl of rumorsWill it be worse than the royals expected? Has it been toned down? Ramped up? Healing? Damaging? The British press is running a high temperature this weekend, brought on by feverish speculation and guessing in the dark about what will be in Prince Harry’s memoir, sched

  • Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

    Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the government said in separate statements. President Xi Jinping's government is sticking to a severe “Zero COVID” strategy that has shut down Shanghai and other cities this year to isolate every case while other countries are easing anti-virus controls.

  • Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

    For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Priti Patel's allies round on Suella Braverman

    Good evening. The Home Secretary is fighting to save her job on two fronts amid email revelations and poor conditions for migrants. It has led to accusations that she has brought the Home Office 'into disrepute'.

  • Editorial: 5 reasons for frustration — and hope — as the world prepares for another U.N. climate summit

    The COP27 U.N. climate summit kicks off on Nov. 6 in Egypt. Here are five reasons for frustration — and hope.

  • Gulf Breeze City Council election features two incumbents versus two political newcomers

    In Gulf Breeze, two city council seats are up for grabs this November, with incumbents Todd Torgersen and Randy Hebert taking on challengers.

  • Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man will go to trial

    A Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya will go to trial. Christopher Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. Judge Nicholas Ayoub reviewed evidence presented in Schurr's preliminary hearing last week.

  • Putin announces end of mobilization in Russia

    The “partial” mobilization in Russia has concluded, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a press event on Oct. 31. However, there was no official decree published to attest to that.

  • ‘I am weird and I don’t have any friends’: first ever Liz Truss biography reveals warnings ignored

    No sooner had the authors of Out of the Blue submitted their “inside story of the unexpected rise of Liz Truss” to the publisher than its subject had resigned in chaos. One assumes their first edit was to add “and rapid fall” to the title.

  • John Fetterman speaks one-on-one with News 8

    News 8 spoke one-on-one with U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman for the first since since his debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

  • Former Michigan cop will face murder trial in killing of Black motorist

    Christopher Schurr, a former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head, will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said. The deadly confrontation began after Patrick Lyoya tried to flee from a traffic stop.

  • Elijah Moore on chemistry with Zach Wilson: I don’t know, I don’t get the ball

    Wide receiver Elijah Moore was back in the Jets lineup on Sunday, but he doesn’t seem to be any happier about his role in the offense. Moore did not play in Week Seven after complaining about a lack of passes his way and requesting a trade away from the team. He returned to practice this [more]

  • Westmoreland man acquitted of killing police officer to remain in jail pending trial

    A man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges he assaulted a law enforcement official.