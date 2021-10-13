Five reputed gang members charged in RICO conspiracy that includes slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck

Five alleged Chicago street gang members have been charged in a racketeering conspiracy alleging a pattern of violence that includes the brazen downtown slaying of Chicago rapper FBG Duck last year.

An 11-page indictment unsealed Wednesday charged Charles Liggins, also known as “C Murda,” Kenneth Roberson, Christopher Thomas, Tacarlos Offerd, and Marcus Smart, with committing murder in aid of racketeering as well as various firearms offenses.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum of life in prison upon conviction and prosecutors could also seek the death penalty.

Liggins, Offerd, Thomas, and Smart were arrested Wednesday morning and are expected to appear at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse. Roberson is currently in state custody and will appear in federal court at a later date.

The indictment alleged that the defendants are members of the O-Block gang on the city’s South Side, a violent faction of the Black Disciples that has publicly claimed responsibility for acts of violence and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise.

Among the acts of violence alleged in the indictment was the murder of Carlton Weekly, a Chicago rapper also known as “FBG Duck,” on Aug. 4, 2020.

Weekly, 26, was a member of a Gangster Disciples faction that has been involved in a fierce feud with the Black Disciples on the South Side, according to police.

Weekly was in broad daylight while standing in line in front of a high-end clothing store in the first block of East Oak Street, according to police. Two cars, a dark Ford Fusion and a gray Chrysler 300, pulled up and four gunmen jumped out and opened fire about 4:30 p.m., police said.

Weekly was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His girlfriend, who told police she was waiting in a parked car, was shot twice in the left wrist and a 36-year-old man was hit in the back and leg.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.