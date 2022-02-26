Five restaurants had to immediately correct issues found in Fort Worth health inspections

Five Fort Worth restaurants required follow-up inspections after city health inspectors found more than 30 violations at their businesses during inspections between Feb. 6 and Feb. 19, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Of the 173 restaurants inspected in that time period, Wicked Butcher at 512 Main St. had the most demerits with 36 in a Feb. 9 inspection. According to data from the city, inspectors noted violations including improperly stored food, a missing warning to customers about the risks of consuming raw or under-cooked meat, improperly stored cleaning chemicals, a damaged wall and debris on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

On Feb. 14, the city said, Wicked Butcher received a score of 9 demerits in a follow-up inspection. In Fort Worth inspection reports, the score represents the number of demerits, and the lower the score is, the better.

“Wicked Butcher maintains the highest standards of excellence in restaurant operations and cuisine,” Wicked Butcher General Manager Demetrius Anagnostis said in an emailed statement. “The inspection from City of Fort Worth on February 9 had a score that was an anomaly for our restaurant. We immediately addressed the issues. We do not excuse the mistakes. The subsequent re-inspection promptly following resulted in a 91 score, with only 9 deductions.

“We have a history since our opening in 2019 of high marks that show our operations at the highest of standards,” the restaurant’s statement said. “The community can also review our inspections at the following link where we have received scores of 96 and 90 (4 and 10 demerits): My Health Department - City of Fort Worth Texas Consumer Health.”

Any business in Fort Worth that scores 30 demerits or higher is required to immediately fix the most serious problems and correct the rest within 48 hours.

Other restaurants that had to correct serious issues were The Waterford at Fort Worth, a retirement community that serves food at 6799 Granbury Road, with 35 violations; Swad at 8333 Sohi Drive with 33 violations; King Wok at 1229 Woodhaven Blvd. with 31 violations; and Dos Juanito’s Mexican Food at 1950 Hemphill St. with 30 violations.

All of the restaurants passed follow-up inspections at later dates. Dos Juanito’s had 9 demerits in a followup on Feb. 21.

Health inspectors noted “black organic material” in the ice machines of 17 restaurants during inspections. Those restaurants can be found in the Star-Telegram’s list of inspection results, which are searchable by restaurant name and keywords and can be sorted by score.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Feb. 6th - Feb. 19th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations.