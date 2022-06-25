The five-year returns have been enviable for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 28% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 484% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Atlassian investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Given that Atlassian didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Atlassian saw its revenue grow at 28% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 42% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Atlassian have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Atlassian will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Atlassian shareholders are down 22% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 42%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Atlassian is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

