The five-year returns have been impressive for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 217% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 50% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Seagen investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Seagen isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Seagen can boast revenue growth at a rate of 28% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 26% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Seagen seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Seagen shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 26% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

