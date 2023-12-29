Five Roche Bros. grocery stores in MetroWest had credit card skimmers. What to know

SUDBURY — A credit card skimming operation has targeted several Roche Bros. stores in MetroWest, according to the grocery store chain.

The company announced Tuesday on its website that the store had identified skimming devices at five of its stores — Sudbury Farms in Sudbury, Sudbury Farms in Needham, Brothers Marketplace in Weston, Roche Bros. in Wellesley and Roche Bros. in Natick.

"Skimmers" are devices that are placed inside a credit card reader on a device such as a pin pad or ATM machine. The tiny device is capable of reading information from the card, putting users at risk of having their information compromised.

According to Roche Bros., the devices were first noticed on Christmas Eve at the Sudbury Farms location.

"On December 24, 2023, an associate noticed an inconsistency in one of the self-checkout lanes at the Sudbury Farms, Sudbury store," Roche Bros. said in a statement. "Upon further investigation, two credit card skimmers were discovered at this location. Roche Bros. Supermarkets immediately took steps to secure all registers at all stores and upon deeper inspection over the holiday break credit card skimmers were found on self-checkouts at 4 more locations. Law enforcement has been contacted."

Roche Bros. said only customers who used self-checkout pin pads on or before Dec. 24 at the five stores mentioned above may be at risk. The chain said it was unaware of anyone's data being compromised at this time.

Sudbury Police did not respond to request for comment made by the Daily News.

Based in Mansfield, Roche Bros. is a family-owned grocery chain that has been in operation since 1952. It operates 20 stores throughout Greater Boston.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Roche Bros. supermarkets confir skimming operation at grocery stores