Five rounds fired, one hurt, in Clarkson Avenue shooting

A 22-year-old woman was hit in the arm Monday night when five gunshots rang out following an argument on Clarkson Avenue, according to a Hagerstown Police Department spokeswoman.

The woman was shot below the shoulder, but her injury was not life-threatening, according to Lt. Rebecca Fetchu.

Officers found the injured woman after they responded to Clarkson Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting with an injury, Fetchu said in an email.

Clarkson Avenue off Pennsylvania Avenue, just north of Jonathan Street.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the woman's arm to stop the bleeding, and she was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown.

The woman told police there was a small group of people in front of her house in the 100 block of Clarkson Avenue when an argument started. She told police that she and her boyfriend were sitting outside when the shooting started, Fetchu said.

Other than the round that hit the woman, police also determined that a bullet went through a front door of her home. Another struck a window of the house and a third struck a vacant home next door on Clarkson Avenue, Fetchu said.

A fifth round hit an unoccupied vehicle at on the block. Fetchu said 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene.

It is believed the victim and the suspects know each other, she said.

Fetchu said there is an ongoing investigation into the case and anyone with information can contact the police department's investigative division at jdietz@hagerstownpd.org.

Information can also be reported by calling 240-313-4345, which is a nonemergency number.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown shooting injures woman after five rounds fired