Five Russian kamikaze drones and on cruise missile shot down overnight, Ukrainian Air Force reports

Five Russian Shahed kamikaze drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile were shot down overnight in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Kyiv oblasts, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram on Nov. 10.

Six drones were launched from the southeastern direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, while one Kh-31 air-to-surface missile and one Kh-59 cruise missile were fired from the airspace of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast.

The Kh-59 was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the regional military administration’s head Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Air-raid alerts, explosions and work of air defense systems were heard in several regions of Ukraine.

In Kyiv Oblast, the air raid sirens sounded at 2.33 a.m., with the alert lasting 1 hour and 28 minutes. There was no alert in the city of Kyiv, however. The Russian attack started with an alert at 11.33 p.m. in Kharkiv Oblast, while the all clear finally sounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at 4.41 a.m.

A nationwide air raid alert, still on as of the time of publishing, sounded across all oblasts of Ukraine at 10.29 a.m. on Nov. 10.

