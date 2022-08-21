Five Russian tanks destroyed and 300 enemy soldiers killed in last day, says General Staff

Destroyed equipment of the Russian occupiers

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses on the Donetsk and Mykolaiv sections of the front line, the General Staff said.

It also said that over the course of the full-scale invasion, Russian invading forces have lost more than 12,000 vehicles, among them:

Tanks – 1,912 (+5)

Armored personnel carriers – 4,224 (+12)

Artillery systems – 1,028 (+10)

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) – 266 (+0)

Air defense systems – 141 (+0)

Aircrafts – 234 (+0)

Helicopters – 197 (+0)

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the operational-tactical level – 806 (+3)

Cruise missiles – 190 (+0)

Warships/military vessels – 15 (+0)

Cars and fuel tankers – 3,143 (+6)

Special vehicles – 99 (+2).

Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. Aug 21. is the 179th day of full-scale war. Russian invasion forces initially tried to advance from the north, east and south, shelling peaceful cities throughout Ukraine using artillery and airstrikes. Russian missile strikes throughout the country continue even now, as the invaders attack civilian objects.

During this time, the Kremlin changed the war goals in Ukraine several times. After the failed operation to seize Kyiv, it’s troops had to retreat from the territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, The Russian troops concentrated on fighting for those territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts that were under the control of Ukraine before the full-scale invasion.

The city of Kherson is the only regional center that was captured in the full-scale invasion and is now under the control of the Russian invaders. Parts of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts were also captured.

In some areas, Ukrainian troops are on counter-offensives, striking at Russian ammunition depots.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine