Five-year sentence doled out for armed robbery

Apr. 1—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Friday to a minimum of five years in prison for robbing and assaulting a resident of the city last summer.

Delmar Jones, 39, of Lima, was indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Each count includes a specification labeling Jones as a repeat violent offender.

In February Jones accepted an offer from prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the aggravated robbery charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of all remaining counts.

According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2021, the victim in the case, Shane Davis, called 911 to report he had been robbed at gunpoint. Davis said he was meeting a friend named "Mar" — later identified as Jones — to sell a book bag when Jones produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Davis' head. The two struggled and Jones then struck Davis in the head with the weapon, according to police reports.

Davis was taken to a Lima hospital and received at least five staples in his head, court documents reveal.

Two other men — Terrence Irons and Chad Knerr — were also taken into custody in connection with the incident. Knerr told police it was Jones who had struck Davis in the head, according to court records.

Because the prison sentence imposed Friday by Judge Terri Kohlrieser is not a mandatory term, Jones will be eligible to seek judicial release after serving four years.

