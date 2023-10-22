Five year sentence after guilty plea in rock murder of homeless man in Dover

A 34-year-old man, formerly of Dover, was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty to using a rock to kill a homeless man over the summer.

Wilfredo Cabrera-Masariegos entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in Morris County Superior Court last month.

Cabrera-Masariegos hit 47-year-old Rene Rivera Hernandez in the head with a rock and fled the area, leaving the homeless man to die on train tracks under a highway overpass near Routes 15 and 46 in Dover.

Hernandez was found dead in the early morning hours of July 25 after Dover Police received a call about a body just before 2 a.m. The county medical examiner determined that Hernandez died of blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

During his detention hearing in August, Cabrera-Masariegos agreed to be detained. His attorney told the court that her client wanted the case resolved as quickly as possible so he could be deported back to Honduras to work and provide for his family.

The judge told Cabrera-Masariegos that deportations were under federal regulations.

Cabrera-Masariegos must serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

