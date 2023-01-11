Five sentenced for taking $1.3 million of stolen perfume from Edison to Florida

TRENTON – Five Florida men were sentenced Tuesday to 33 to 37 months in federal prison for conspiring to take $1.3 million of stolen perfume from an Edison warehouse to Florida.

The five defendants - Carlos Duvergel, 58, of Miami Gardens, Fla. and Hialeah, Fla., residents Juan Crespo, 46, Felix Castillo, 49, Asnay Fernandez, 32 and Ismael Manzano-Suarez, 25 - were also ordered by Judge Peter Sheridan to pay total restitution of $1.36 million.

Crespo was sentenced to 37 months in prison while the others received 33-month sentences.

The five had been convicted in a trial of conspiring to transport stolen property in interstate commerce and transportation of stolen property in interstate commerce.

In November 2017, court documents say, the five Florida men went into an unidentified warehouse storing perfume products and drove away with two tractor trailers filled with stolen perfume products.

The five were arrested while attempting to break into another perfume warehouse in East Brunswick in May 2018.

