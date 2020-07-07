Five shocking passages in Mary Trump's tell-all book

A tell-all memoir written by President Donald Trump's niece claims that he is a "narcissist" who now threatens the life of every American.

Mary Trump's book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, describes her uncle as a fraud and a bully.

The White House refutes claims made in the book, excerpts of which have been leaked to US media.

The Trump family has sued to block its 14 July publication.

'More than narcissism'

Ms Trump, 55, writes that for her uncle, "nothing is ever enough" and that the US president exhibits all the characteristics of a narcissist.

"This is far beyond garden-variety narcissism," his niece, who has a doctoral degree in clinical psychology, writes of Mr Trump. "Donald is not simply weak, his ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be."

She says the president was influenced by watching his father, Fred Trump Sr, bully her father Fred Trump Jr - who died from an alcohol related illness when she was 16 years old.

Ms Trump writes that Trump Sr was extremely harsh to his oldest son, whom he wanted to take over the family real estate business. But as Ms Trump's father drifted away from the business, Trump Sr had no choice but to turn to his second son, Donald.

It was not a happy choice, Ms Trump appears to claim. "When things turned south in the late 1980s, Fred could no longer separate himself from his son's brutal ineptitude; the father had no choice but to stay invested," she writes of the senior Trump's attitude towards the future 45th US President.

"His monster had been set free."

The White House refuted the claim that Mr Trump's father had been abrasive and harsh, saying that the president "describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him".

'I had to take Donald down'

In the book, Ms Trump describes how she supplied tax documents to the New York Times, which used them to publish a 14,000 word investigative article into Mr Trump's "dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents".

Ms Trump said she was approached by journalists at her home in 2017 and was initially reluctant to help.

She waited for a month, watching as "Donald shredded norms, endangered alliances, and trod upon the vulnerable," before deciding to contact the Times reporter.

Donald and his father, Fred, in 1988 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City More

After smuggling 19 boxes of legal documents out of the law firm where they were kept, she handed them over to reporters. She describes hugging them and calls the moment "the happiest I'd felt in months".

"It wasn't enough for me to volunteer at an organisation helping Syrian refugees," she writes. "I had to take Donald down."

University 'cheater'

Ms Trump claims that her uncle paid a friend to take the SAT test for him - a standardised exam which determines university placement - because he was "worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of his class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted".

He hired "a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him," she writes, adding: "Donald, who never lacked for funds, paid his buddy well."

Mr Trump attended Fordham University in New York City, but later transferred to the Wharton School of business at the University of Pennsylvania.

The White House denied that the president cheated on the university entrance exam.

Donald 'destroyed' her father

Ms Trump blames the Trump family patriarch, Fred Trump Sr for much of the family's alleged dysfunction. She says Trump Sr, a New York City real estate mogul, "destroyed" Donald Trump by interfering in his "ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion".

"By limiting Donald's access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable, Fred perverted his son's perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it," she writes.