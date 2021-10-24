Five shootings reported in Wake County on Saturday, with three in Raleigh, officials say

At least five shootings were reported across Wake County on Saturday, with three occurring in Raleigh, according to local authorities.

Four injuries were reported in the incidents, police said. None were believed to be life-threatening.

▪ The first of the three Raleigh shootings occurred just after 7:30 p.m., as Raleigh officers were helping Cary police search for homicide suspects on Grove Avenue, the department said in a news release.

While in the area, shots were fired at police and an officer returned fire, police said.

No one was injured, and three people were taken into custody, according to the release.

News of the incident came after Cary police announced they had made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man near an apartment complex last week, The News & Observer reported.

That arrest took place in Raleigh with the help of the city’s police.

Laura Hourigan, a Raleigh police spokeswoman, declined to comment on whether the Grove Avenue incident was linked to that arrest.

▪ Later that night, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a call at UNC Rex Hospital on Lake Boone Trail.

A man with a gunshot wound had arrived by a private vehicle seeking treatment, Hourigan said.

He had been shot on the 4700 block of Hillsborough Street, by N.C. State University’s Centennial Biomedical Campus, investigators found.

▪ Just over 30 minutes later, a third shooting was reported on the 1800 block of Oakwood Avenue, near St. Augustine’s University.

When police arrived, they were unable to find any victims, Hourigan said.

But later, two men suffering from gunshot wounds were found at a nearby hospital, she added.

Raleigh police have asked those with information about the shootings to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers Web site at raleighcrimestoppers.org. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve cases can earn cash rewards.

Garner shooting, road rage incident

Two shooting incidents were also reported in the Garner area on Saturday, resulting in at least one injury.

Story continues

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. in the area of I-40 East, between Garner and the Wake-Johnston county line.

Witnesses told them that shots were fired between a dark gray Chevrolet Impala and a tan Mitsubishi with tinted windows in an alleged road rage incident.

No injuries were reported, said WCSO spokesman Eric Curry.

The office has asked anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either of the cars to call (919) 856-6911.

Garner police are also searching for suspects after two groups fired at one another outside the Carolina Ale House on Conservation Road, according to ABC11, The N&O’s newsgathering partner.

One man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his inuries, ABC11 reported.

The N&O has reached out to Garner police for further details.

Staff writer Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan contributed to this report.