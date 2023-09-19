Five shot at Denver bar after woman was turned away at the door

A woman is accused of shooting shot five people outside a Denver bar that she had been denied entry to, police said.

Five adults had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after the shooting about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

"Preliminary information indicates that the female suspect was denied entry to a bar in the 1900 block of Market Street," Denver police said in a statement. The suspect was turned away because she presented an ID that wasn’t hers, according to police.

"The suspect began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security staff," the statement continued.

UPDATE: #Denver do you have any information that can help identify or locate the suspect involved in this shooting? If so, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/ZbJFVVFULM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 18, 2023

While walking away a second time, police say, the woman produced a firearm and discharged it multiple times toward the bar.

“Investigators believe the five victims were not the intended targets,” police said.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department is offering up to $2,000 to anyone who can help find the woman.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com