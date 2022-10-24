Five shot during Sunday morning cookout in Brownsville

Oct. 24—Brownville police have no suspects in an early morning shooting that happened at a cookout Sunday that left five people injured with one in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 6:24 a.m. at the 1200 block of West St. Francis Street.

Police were dispatched to the location in reference to a shots fired call, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that five people had suffered gunshot wounds. Police believe the bullets may have been fired from some type of shotgun, Sandoval said.

Although police tried to interview the victims, they only told the officers they were having a cookout when they were shot, Sandoval said. "They all said the same story that they were there at the cookout...and the next thing you know shots were fired and people were hit."

"They didn't say where the shots were coming from, they didn't say who it was. They did not explain anything else. They refuse to answer questions," Sandoval said.

A woman believed to be in her mid-30s was injured on the right arm, right leg, and right chest and was in critical condition Sunday at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. A 38-year-old man was injured on the right leg and is in stable condition at VBMC, police said.

A 41-year-old woman was injured on the right leg and a 36-year-old woman was injured on the right thigh. Both are listed in stable condition at Valley Regional Medical Center.

Although a man was grazed in the stomach, he did not require medical attention.

Sandoval said as of Sunday afternoon, none of the neighbors have come forward to provide any information that can help in the investigation.

Authorities urge individuals who may have information to call Crime Stoppers because they can provide information anonymously. "They don't even ask your identity when you call Crime Stoppers."

Police urge anyone has information to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com.