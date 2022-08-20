Five shot, one fatally, in Homan Square drive-by, officials say

Five men were shot, one fatally, in the Homan Square neighborhood on Friday evening, officials said.

The men were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street around 6 p.m. when a car drove by and someone inside the car shot them, according to a Chicago Police Department media notification.

Paramedics took a 33-year-old man in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, said Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson, spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department. The man was shot on the back, buttocks, legs and forearm and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, Hudson said.

Paramedics also took a 56-year-old man in critical condition and a 34-year-old man in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, Curtis said, adding that their condition had been stabilized. The 56-year-old was shot on the left shoulder and the butt, and the 34-year-old was shot on the lower leg, police said.

Police also reported that a 31-year-old was shot on the left arm and abdomen, and another 33-year-old was shot in the inner left thigh. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, but the fire department did not confirm paramedics took them to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and police continue to investigate.