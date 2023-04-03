Five shot — one fatally — Sunday night at hookah lounge on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville

A man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Sunday night at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, which is in a shopping center on the 5000 block of Yadkin Road, the Fayetteville Police Department reported.

The police were summoned around 10:55 p.m., the department said in a news release.

“The preliminary investigation revealed an altercation occurred inside of the establishment that resulted in a shooting in the parking lot,” the department said. Among the four survivors, one was in critical condition at a hospital, and the other three were treated for minor injuries at the hospital, the department said.

As of Monday morning, the Police Department had not released the names of the victims or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499 or leave a tip on the Crimestoppers tipline at 910-483-TIPS (910-483-8477).

