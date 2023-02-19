Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, including a mass shooting near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot near that intersection at about 6 a.m. Sunday to find five people with gunshot injuries. Four were awake and breathing and the fifth victim was in critical condition, police said. All were transported to area hospitals.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Harlan Street and found a victim with a gunshot wound. That victim is in critical condition.

On Saturday evening, police responded to a report in the 4100 block of South Brazil Avenue to find a gunshot victim. That individual was awake and breathing. Police said preliminary information indicated the incident was self-inflicted.

Also on Saturday at about 5 p.m., police went to Community North Hospital at 7150 Clearvista Dr. after a report of a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound. The victim was awake and breathing. Police said preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred in the 6800 block of Mill View Drive.

Just after that, police responded to a call in the 7600 block of Pendleton Pike to find a gunshot victim awake and breaking. Police believe the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of Edmundson Avenue and is related to the Community North Hospital walk-in incident.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Five shot in Sunday morning incident near East 42nd Street