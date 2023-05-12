Five shot, two fatally in Chicago neighborhood of Englewood

Five people were shot, two of them fatally, as neighbors and friends enjoyed a warm summer evening in the Chicago neighborhood of Englewood, police said.

A group of people were outside on the front lawn of a home in the 600 block of West 61st Place when the gunfire erupted on Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported. Police said the shooters jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire around 5:35 p.m.

Two people, a 26-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man, were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead a short time later. The younger victim was struck in the shoulder while the other was shot 10 times in different parts of his body.

Another three people were wounded in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County and was reportedly in good condition. A 26-year-old woman was rushed to the same medical facility, also with a gunshot wound in the arm. Her condition was not immediately clear.

The third victim, a 21-year-old man, meanwhile was rushed to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot to the arm.

It’s still unclear whether the victims were the intended targets, or if they were caught in the crossfire.

Police said some of the victims are related and also live on the block. No names have been released.

“Obviously, with the nice weather, several individuals were on the block — gathering, enjoying the nice weather,” said Deputy Police Chief Matt Cline told CBS Chicago.

No one is in custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing.