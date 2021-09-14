Five shot at vigil for 16-year-old killed in shooting hours earlier, Wisconsin cops say

Five people were shot Monday night during a vigil for a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot that morning, Milwaukee police say.

The shooting occurred around 7:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Burleigh Street and Sherman Boulevard, according to WITI. Just after midnight that morning, a 16-year-old was found shot to death at the same location, police said.

The victim in the first shooting was identified as Rydell Ards-King, a sophomore at John Marshall High School, WDJT reported.

As a crowd gathered to pay their respects to Ards-King that night, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the second shooting, according to TMJ4. The victims were two 15-year-old girls, a 30-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 64-year-old man, the TV station reported.

It’s unclear what led to either incident. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

