Five simple tweaks that midlife men should make to their diets

When it comes to health, women seem to be doing better.

In addition to having a shorter life expectancy, men between the ages of 45 and 54 are twice as likely to have heart disease, rising to three times as likely for the over 55s. Prostate cancer is now the third most prevalent cancer, yet a 2016 survey found that 50 per cent of adult men didn’t know where their prostate gland was and 92pc(!) didn’t have a clue what it did.

Traditionally, men haven’t been especially good at engaging with health messaging, even when its pertinent to us, and that unfairly places the onus on the women in our lives to step up. Given that women make 80pc of the health decisions for their families, it’s time for us to pay more attention to the simplest and most accessible way to improve our health – our diets.

Before you feel obliged to reach for a kale smoothie or eschew your favourite foods, the good news is that you don't have to make wholesale changes to your diet to reap benefits. For midlife men, the following tweaks can do a world of good...

1. Ask yourself: is machismo making you unhealthy?

It seems that notions of gender stereotyping are alive and well when it comes to food choices. A University of Huddersfield study in 2012 created two diets, one with burger and chips for lunch with pizza and beer in the evening. The second diet consisted of pasta salad and fruit at lunchtime with vegetables, rice and wine in the evening. The 200 participants judged the latter as significantly more feminine, but also the men who ate that diet were also deemed more feminine.

However urban we might be, I don’t think men, especially those in their 40s and above, are immune to this type of stereotyping. It goes without saying that making healthy eating choices isn't feminine – it's just sensible.

2. Consider your calcium intake

There could be a link between calcium, protein and prostate problems. The research revolves around a hormone called insulin growth factor, or IGF-1, made naturally in the human body where it plays a vital role in maintaining bone and tissue, especially in early life. IGF-1 is also in cow’s milk, no doubt to help calf’s growth. Yet it is possible that IGF-1 can promote growth of mutant cells, themselves potentially linked to the development of prostate cancer.

Some experts suggest that it’s not the hormone but protein itself that may be the cause, whilst others claim its calcium that we need be concerned about.

As dairy is a useful source of easily absorbed calcium it’s prudent to include dairy in the diet, but to limit it to four servings a day: one serving being milk in porridge, tea or coffee, one small yogurt or a matchbox size serving of cheese.

3. Swap salt for lemon

It seems that middle-aged men are less aware of the dangers of high blood pressure, which may be one reason that more men than women have hypertension.

Salt is implicated, and as men generally have more salt than women, we need to rein it in. The maximum is 6g daily, and as a slice of bread or ham can have 0.5g, there's 2.5g in a serving of fish pie and 0.4g in a small serving of peanuts, it’s easy to get to 6g without adding your own.

Avoiding processed foods helps cut down on intake and using lemon juice and herbs to flavour food is a smart way to stop adding extra salt to what you eat.

4. Stock up on spinach

Osteoporosis is all too often thought of as something that only affects women, but of course men can be affected by a reduction of bone density. In fact, the risk of man experiencing a fracture due to osteoporosis is 27pc higher than developing prostate cancer.

Bones are living tissue, hard and solid on the outside, soft and fibrous inside, but overall density starts to decline from the age of 35 or so. It’s well known that we need various nutrients for strong bones, notably calcium, but did you know that the recommended intake rises to 1200mg when we get to 55 years of age, in part because of a reduction in stomach acid that naturally happens with age?

Now, before you say 'but you just told me to limit my dairy intake', remember that milk and cheese aren't the only sources of calcium in our diets. You can find 460mg in 100g of sardines, 40mg in 15g of almonds and 130mg in 80g of spinach.