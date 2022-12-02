Five soldiers with 10th Mountain Division jailed on rape charges

Five male soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division have been arrested and jailed on charges that they drugged and raped two women in Rosepine, Louisiana near Fort Polk.

The Vernon Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office released information about the alleged crimes. Websites Military.com and local Louisiana TV stations KALB and KPLC reported on the details previously.

“The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s office is conducting an on-going investigation regarding the circumstances,” a Fort Polk spokesperson told Military.com in a statement. “The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is providing support. The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk leadership continue to work closely with law enforcement officials.”

One of the two alleged victims told police she was “acquainted” with one of the soldiers who visited her Rosepine, Louisiana, home near Fort Polk on November 24. The woman acquainted with the soldier told police that the soldier arrived with the other four soldiers the two women didn’t know.

The two women told police that shortly after drinking alcohol with the soldiers they felt amplified effects of the alcohol and suspected their drinks had been laced with some kind of drug, according to the police statement. After the women were “incapacitated,” each soldier “engaged in non-consensual sexual contact” with both of the women, according to police.

Police also identified injuries that can result from sexual assault.

Fort Polk authorities released the following information on Friday for the soldiers arrested in connection with the alleged rapes.

Spc. Johnpaul Bianzon, 29, an infantryman who entered the Army Oct. 1, 2020. Faces one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape.

Pfc. Franzrobert Camentil, 20 an infantryman who entered the Army July 19, 2021. Faces one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape.

Spc. Cyrusmoises Ranada, 24, an infantryman who entered the Army Jan. 5, 2021. Faces two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.

Pfc. Ajjashery Jalnaiz, 24, an infantryman who entered the Army Jan. 5, 2021. Faces two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.

Pfc. Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, an infantryman who entered the Army Oct. 9, 2021. Faces two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.

The five soldiers are all assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Military.com reported. As of Friday they remained in custody at the Vernon Parish Jail, according to local media reports.