Five Somerset household recycling centres could close

The recycling site in Cheddar could close to save the council nearly £1m

Five recycling centres in Somerset could close because of council cuts.

Sites in Castle Cary, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Dulverton and Williton are all at risk of closure after Somerset Council declared a financial emergency.

It would mean Somerset would be left with 11 household waste recycling sites instead of the current 16.

Somerset Council says the potential closures would help to save almost £1m over the next two years but "no final decision had been made".

It is one of the proposals unveiled by Somerset Council to stop the local authority going effectively bankrupt.

Steve Petter, who lives in Cheddar, said the news of the potential closure of his local recycling centre was "disappointing".

He told BBC Radio Somerset : "This is my second home!

"I'd have to find another recycling centre which would mean I have to get in the car for 15 to 20 miles away and go to Highbridge - that would add to the pollution that we're trying to reduce by recycling.

"In summer, when you're dealing with garden waste, this is the place that you take it."

'It's a disaster'

Roger and Sue Durston, visit the centre in Cheddar every few weeks and said less recycling centres in the county would mean 'more fly-tipping'.

She said: "It's a disaster.

"I'm not happy about the tax increase but I guess we'll just have to accept that - but the tip closing, I can't accept that and I'm quite cross."

Cheddar resident Steve Petter said the recycling centre is 'always busy' throughout the year

Councillor Dixie Darch, the Liberal Democrat Lead Member for Environment and Climate Change at Somerset Council, said: "Those five recycling centres are possible risk of closure but no decisions have been made at the moment.

"The calculation why is because of the cost per visitor and the cost per tonnage - those are the sites that are costing Somerset Council the most."

A public consultation is taking place ahead of the final council budget meeting on 20 February, when a decision on the proposed cuts will be made.

