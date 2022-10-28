Five sought in Queens subway beatdown of teenage girl, NYPD says

A teenage girl was beaten and robbed Thursday by a group of girls at a Queens subway station, police said.

The attack happened at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on the mezzanine level at the Woodhaven Blvd. station for the R train as the 15-year-old victim was leaving the station, police said.

The group assaulted, then robbed her of her wallet, which contained her identification and debit card, cops said.

The victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital for wounds to her head and body. The five suspects are being sought.

The suspects ran out of the station, police said, and someone later in the day used the debit card to make a $7.20 purchase then another one for about $200.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.