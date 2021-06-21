These five South Florida hospitals are being sold for $1.1 billion

A health group is buying five South Florida hospitals for $1.1 billion. Their new owner has strong regional ties.

Dallas-based Steward Health is purchasing North Shore Medical Center, Florida Medical Center, Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital from Tenet Healthcare Corp., which is also based in Dallas.

Steward, led by Cuban American and Floridian Dr. Ralph de la Torre, is among the largest physician-owned healthcare networks in the U.S., with more than 5,500 providers and 43,000 healthcare professionals. In addition to de la Torre, several of Steward’s senior leaders have close ties to South Florida. Dr. Octavio Diaz, Steward’s chief medical officer, previously practiced in South Florida and worked at several of the acquired facilities; while Rubén J. King-Shaw Jr., Steward’s Chief Strategy Officer, served as COO for Neighborhood Health Partnership before becoming Florida’s Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration under former Gov. Jeb Bush.

“As a Floridian with close family ties to the area, I am proud of Steward’s significant investment in the people of South Florida, whose tight-knit communities and vibrant diversity have always represented the very best of American culture,” de la Torre said in a statement.

Steward’s operations will be directed by Dr. Sanjay Shetty, president of Steward North America. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Tenet’s ambulatory facilities, operated by United Surgical Partners International, will remain with Tenet and are not included in the transaction.