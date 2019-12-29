Five stabbed during Hanukkah celebration at rabbi's home in New York

A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City on Saturday evening, stabbing and wounding five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police have said.

The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.

Police said the stabbings happened at around 10pm in Monsey, one of several Hudson Valley towns that have seen an influx in large numbers of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said hours later that New York City police had located a vehicle and possible suspect being sought in connection with the stabbing.

New York City Police wouldn't immediately confirm whether anyone was in custody.

Top New York state officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Leticia James, released statements condemning the attack.

In Britain Dave Thompson, the chief constable of the West Midlands Police, said he would be making contact with Jewish communities to provide reassurance in the wake of the stabbing.

Investigators cordoned off the large home on Forshay Road yellow crime scene tape as of 3am. Onlookers gathered nearby and watched as officers collected evidence and worked to determine what occurred hours earlier. A number of police and emergency vehicles also remained at the scene.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey was at the scene in Monsey, about an hour north of New York City.

Police said the stabbings happened at around 10 p.m. Credit: REUTERS More

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbings took place at the house of a Hasidic rabbi while they were celebrating Hanukkah.

According to public records, the home belongs Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, who leads the synagogue adjacent to the residence. Several state and local officials have described the location of the stabbing as a synagogue.

Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah.

Aron Kohn, 65, told The New York Times that he was inside the house when the stabbings occurred.

"I was praying for my life," said Mr Kohn, 65. "He started attacking people right away as soon as he came in the door. We didn't have time to react at all."

Weidel said the five people were taken to hospitals for treatment. It is unclear what the extent of their injuries were. Authorities have not provided a motive for the attack.

Investigators cordoned off the large home on Forshay Road yellow crime scene tape Credit: Seth Harrison/The Journal News via AP More