Five standout artworks to view at Alvarado Square

Jan. 17—Inside Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square's 282,000 square-feet, there's a glimpse of New Mexico's artistic history.

The county's new administrative headquarters, located at 415 Silver SW, opened to the public on Aug. 16, 2021.

Kent Swanson, Bernalillo County's Public Art Project coordinator, says the county's public art collection has been on the move to the new building since April.

"Nearly a hundred pieces of the county's public art collection were relocated from their former homes to the new building, along with newly purchased works and are now available to view in the new building," he says.

With the public able to see the works, Swanson picked five pieces of art located at the new space. The pieces represent established and emerging artists.

"It's a wonderful space to showcase the diversity and talents of our local artists," he says of the building.

"Taking the glass elevator to the eighth floor allows visitors to get a view of not only the cityscape, but also the variety of artwork from the county's public art collection that can be found in the elevator lobbies of each floor."

BernCo @ Alvarado Square is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Editor's note:The fourth Sunday of each month, Journal Arts Editor Adrian Gomez tells the stories behind some of the hidden gems you can see across the state in "Gimme Five."

This story was originally published in August 2021.