Five-Star Analyst Says Hold AMD

Ahead of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD) earnings release on July 30, five-star Susquehanna analyst, Christopher Rolland, reiterated his Hold rating while raising his price target from $30 to $32. In his report published on July 29, he writes, “Given continued share gains and a strong PC environment we expect in-line 2Q19 results. However, execution will have to remain near flawless in 2H to meet super-seasonal expectations and guidance.”

While the company is up 81% year-to-date and has shown progress in its attempt to take market share from Intel Corporation (INTC) with its 7nm PC launch, some investors are skeptical that AMD can achieve the level of growth analysts are expecting.

Should investors take Rolland’s advice and hold AMD?

Q2 Guidance

Overall, management believes AMD’s bottom line will be hurt by lower graphics channel sales, negligible blockchain-related GPU revenue and lower semi-custom revenue.

According to consensus estimates, EPS could drop by 43% from the year-ago quarter or $0.08 per share, while revenue could decrease by 13% from the prior-year quarter to $1.5 billion.

Rolland does point out that AMD is expected to benefit from the positive PC environment. PC notebook shipments should be well above seasonal norms, representing 23% quarter-over-quarter and 6% seasonal growth based on data from Gartner/IDC.

Intel failed to reach the same level of growth with its PC business, the Client Computing Group (CCG). Its CCG saw about a 7.5% quarter-over-quarter gain. INTC’s growth rate took a hit after it experienced a CPU shortage in the second half of 2018, which is expected to have an impact on the company’s results through Q3 2019.

AMD’s Revamped Product Pipeline

Despite the expected decline, AMD has made a resurgence in the CPU and graphics space.

On July 7, the company released its Ryzen 3000 CPUs that utilize a 7nm Zen 2 architecture. The product lineup includes six models which range from six to twelve cores and offer powerful integrated graphics.

It also launched its Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards on the same day. The cards are based on Navi or RDMA gaming architecture that runs on GPUs produced under the 7nm process. It combines Zen 2, chiplet and die stacking and heterogeneous platforms.

In Q3, the company is set to release its first 7nm Navi gaming GPU and Rome server processors. Rolland writes, “For Q3 2019, the launch of 7nm Ryzen desktop CPUs and Navi gaming GPUs should benefit from the initial channel fill and help drive better than typical revenue growth.”

On July 9, top analyst, David Wong, reiterated his Buy rating and raised his price target from $33 to $37 after the company announced it had released new 7nm 3rd Generation Ryzen desktop CPUs, new Ryzen 3000 desktop processors with integrated graphics and three new GPUs in its 7nm Navi family. “We expect further growth after AMD launches its 7nm Rome server processor family,” the Nomura analyst said. He predicts share prices could jump by 11% over the next twelve months. The analyst boasts a 72% success rate and an gets an average return of 18% per rating.

AMD also improved its EPYC server by doubling the number of cores available per package. Top financial blogger, Chris Lau, writes, “By offering greater configuration options, more customers may opt for AMD EPYC. As customers switch from Intel’s aging Xeon chips to EPYC, AMD’s market share will grow. Markets already notice the potential for AMD to accelerate its market share growth. The stock closed at $34.11 recently as shares sustained an unbroken uptrend that began after the Q4/2018 market sell-off ended.”