Five-star luxury: These South Florida hotels, restaurants, spas ranked best in the world

The Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards have just been announced for 2024, and there are a few — but not many — changes for hotels, spas and restaurants in South Florida.

The awards, an international rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruises, covers more than 2,000 properties worldwide. The 2024 awards, Forbes’ 66th, feature 340 Five-Star, 600 Four-Star and 503 Recommended hotels; 78 Five-Star, 121 Four-Star and 59 Recommended restaurants; 126 Five-Star and 201 Four-Star spas.

You’ll find many of the usual Miami-area suspects in the Five-Star hotel awards, including Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles Beach and Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, which were just named the best hotels in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Once again, the exclusive Japanese omakase bar Naoe was the only Miami-area restaurant to earn a Five-Star rating.

Four Miami Beach restaurants earned Four-Star ratings, however: Los Fuegos by Francis Mallman and Pao by Paul Qui, both located at Faena Hotel. Two new Miami-Dade restaurants made the Four-Star list as well for the first time: Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort on Sunny Isles Beach and Lido Restaurant and Terrace at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club in Surfside.

Here are the South Florida hotels, spas and restaurants highlighted in the 2024 awards.

Lido Restaurant and Terrace at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club earned a Four-Star rating for the first time in 2024.

Five-Star hotels

Acqualina Resort, Sunny Isles Beach

Boca Raton Beach Club

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

The Setai, Miami Beach

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Five-Star spas

Acqualina Spa, Sunny Isles Beach

Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort

Spa Palmera, The Boca Raton Beach Club

Palm Beach Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami

The St. Regis Spa at Bal Harbour Resort

Five-Star restaurants

Naoe, Miami

Four-Star hotels

1 Hotel South Beach

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach

Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Miami Beach Edition

The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove

The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne

The Breakers, Palm Beach

Trump National Doral Miami

Four-Star spas

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach

The Spa at the Breakers, Palm Beach

The Spa at The Miami Beach Edition

Tierra Santa Healing House, Faena Miami Beach

Valmont for The Spa at the Setai, Miami Beach

Four-Star restaurants

Florie’s, Four Seasons Resort, Palm Beach

Il Mulino New York, Acqualina Resort, Sunny Isles Beach

Lido Restaurant and Terrace, Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Surfside

Pao by Paul Qui, Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Recommended hotels

Conrad Fort Lauderdale

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Little Torch Key, Florida Keys

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

The Biltmore, Coral Gables

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Recommended restaurants

Bourbon Steak, Miami by Michael Mina, Aventura

Hakkasan, Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Matador Room, Miami Beach Edition

Il Mulino New York restaurant at Acqualina Resort earned a Forbes Four-Star rating for 2024.