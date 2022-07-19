Some Five Star Rebels Are Trying to Save Draghi’s Coalition

Alessandro Speciale and Chiara Albanese
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)
  • Giuseppe Conte
    58th Prime Minister of Italy (1964)

(Bloomberg) -- Some lawmakers in Mario Draghi’s coalition are working on a last-ditch plan to convince the Italian prime minister not to resign.

A group of deputies from the Five Star Movement are ready to turn their backs on party leader Giuseppe Conte and maintain their support for Draghi’s government, according to people familiar with the discussions. They are still trying to determine whether that would be enough to persuade Draghi to stay on ahead of confidence votes on Wednesday.

Italian bonds rallied after the report, driving the 10-year yield down as much as 2 basis points. They had climbed as much 12 basis points earlier Monday amid speculation Draghi was set to resign.

Draghi offered to resign last week when Five Star boycotted a confidence vote in his government, saying that the broad support he needs to govern had gone. While President Sergio Mattarella persuaded Draghi to hold off for a few days, the effort to salvage the government has only gotten tougher since then, with the main center-right parties declaring the alliance with Five Star is “broken.”

Even if enough Five Star members split from Conte to shore up the government, they would still need to convince Draghi, who has said he will step down leave unless he has the support of all his partners. The prime minister will address parliament on July 20, after which lawmakers in both the lower house and the Senate will vote to indicate if they support the government.

Confidence Vote

Draghi’s resignation would throw Italy into turmoil just as Europe is bracing for a recession and wrestling with rising inflation. Italy itself needs a government in office that can pass reforms required to unlock 200 billion euros ($202 billion) in aid from the European Union.

More than 1,000 Italian mayors signed a petition for Draghi to stay in office, while business groups and local administrations have also called on him to remain. Demonstrations have been announced in several Italian cities aimed at persuading the prime minister to continue.

“Europe needs leaders like Mario,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote in an opinion piece for Politico on Tuesday. A successful implementation of the European Union recovery plan is crucial, Sanchez said, as Italy and Spain will receive the largest share of the funds. “Mario Draghi and I are aware of that, and so are our nations.”

Tensions had been mounting for months between Draghi and Conte, a former prime minister who has been critical of the government’s response to the economic crisis and has opposed Draghi’s stance on shipping weapons to Ukraine. The Five Star party split last month when members couldn’t agree on how much support to give Kyiv.

The Five Star lawmakers who want Draghi’s government to continue could either convince Conte to change his line, abandon the party to create their own group or join Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who left Conte in June and formed his own group, the people said.

Another stumbling block is the line of the center-right parties currently backing Draghi, Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italian, who have said they no longer want to be in government with Conte.

Based on current polls, a right-wing tie-up led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy would win a snap election if its members stick together.

(Updates with Spanish premier in eighth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

