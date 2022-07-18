Five-state campaign will put more cops on roads in York, Chester, Lancaster, SC

Police will have extra officers and checkpoints on major roads in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, including Interstate 77, as part of a statewide crackdown on speeding in South Carolina, officials said.

The concentrated speed enforcement is called “Operation Southern Slowdown” and is occurring through Friday in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers and local law enforcement officers will conduct concentrated enforcement on interstates and state highways to stop the increase in drivers traveling at speeds well above the legal limit, officials with the S.C. Department of Public Safety said.

“We know that speed and aggressive driving continue to be challenges for law enforcement throughout the country,” said Robert G. Woods, IV, Director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. “We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed.”

Although miles traveled and traffic crashes declined nationwide during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of crash fatalities increased 6.6% over 2019, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Speed was a factor in 29% of those traffic fatalities, a 3% increase over 2019.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is a division of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

South Carolina had the most traffic fatalities in years in 2021, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Statistics show at least 1,080 highway deaths in 2021.

About 70% of collisions involved speeding as a primary or contributing factor, Miller said.

Most of the extra enforcement and checkpoints will focus on the heaviest corridors for travel, including interstates and major state roads, Miller said.

“This is all about safety,” Miller said.

Area sheriff’s offices and police departments also are part of the increased enforcement this week. Law enforcement officers will look for speeders during the campaign and will be write tickets, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

“Let your driving habits set a good example for youngsters in the car with you who will be our future drivers,” Faile said. “And, as always, buckle up and don’t use your electronic device while you’re driving. Do your part to keep our roadways safe.”

Interstate 77 runs through both York and Chester counties, including through the city of Rock Hill. The I-77 speed limit is 60 miles per hour from the North Carolina state line south to Rock Hill on I-77, where the limit goes up to 70.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has a traffic enforcement unit, along with road patrol deputies.