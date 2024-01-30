Five suspects arrested in connection with grisly San Bernardino County homicides

Five men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six men in an unincorporated area of Adelanto, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials announced.

During a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said “illicit marijuana” was the guiding force “behind the murders.”

Sheriff’s officials identified the suspects as:

Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34, of Apple Valley

Mateo Baez-Duarte, 24, of Apple Valley

Jose Nicolas Hernandez-Sarabia, 33, of Adelanto

Jose Gregorio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34, of Adelanto

Jose Manuel-Burgos Parra, 26, of Adelanto

Sheriff’s officials said they don't believe there are additional suspects. Investigators recovered eight firearms, which are being tested to see if they match the weapons.

Six victims were identified as:

Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, of Adelanto

Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, of Hesperia

Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25, of Hesperia

A 45-year-old Hispanic man. The release of his identity is pending notification of his family.

Two unidentified Hispanic men

The shooting

At 8:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, Franklin Bonilla spoke Spanish as he told sheriff’s dispatch that he had been shot near Adelanto.

Unable to give his exact location, dispatchers pinpointed Bonilla’s call in Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was used to locate the bodies of five dead men. They discovered Franklin Bonilla’s body nearby.

Homicide detectives said the men had been shot. Four of the victims were partially burned, sheriff's officials said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of six people at a remote area off of Shadow Mountain Road and Lessing Avenue near Mirage on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Investigators believe the victims had arranged to meet at the location for a marijuana transaction. The five suspects arrived at the location and, for reasons still under investigation, allegedly shot the six victims.

Multiple search warrants were served during the investigation, sheriff's officials said. Several firearms were seized, and additional evidence was found, authorities said.

On Sunday, the suspects were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder and are being held without bail.

Sheriff blames Prop. 64

During the press conference, Dicus claimed that the passing of Prop. 64 has led to a rapidly increasing illicit marijuana market.

“The reality is Proposition 64 took illicit marijuana and moved it from a felony to a misdemeanor,” Dicus said. “The reality of this is by allowing that, we have unleashed a plague here in California. The plague is the black market or marijuana and certainly cartel activity.”

Sgt. Michael Warrick did not mention if the incident was connected to a cross-border drug trade, or “cartel related.”

On Nov. 8, 2016, California voters passed Prop—64, which legalized the non-medical use of cannabis by adults 21 and older.

Dicus explained that the Shadow Mountain area, just west of the murder site, is known for illegal marijuana activity.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio with the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

