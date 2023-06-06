Five suspects arrested after the Hollywood Beach mass shooting. Here’s where we stand

Five suspects are in police custody Monday night after a week-long hunt stemming from the Memorial Day shooting that injured nine — including a 1-year-old child — in Hollywood Beach.

Lionel Jean-Charles Jr., 18, Ariel Cardahn Paul, 16, and Jordan Burton, 15, face several counts of attempted murder and carrying concealed firearms. Two 18-year-olds, Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Paul Stewart, have been charged with firearm-related offenses.

Take a look at the timeline of events that led up to Hollywood police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies arresting all five suspected shooters in a seven-day span.

Tragic Memorial Day shooting

Around 6:45 p.m. May 29, police rushed to the scene after an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk — prompting thousands of Memorial Day beach-goers to hysterically scatter and duck for cover.

The city’s web cameras captured the chaos that ensued: People running away from the gunshots, a woman trying to cover a kid with her body and others carrying babies and toddlers to safety.

First responders took the victims to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The children’s ages range from 1 to 17 years; the adults’ ages range from 25 to 65, authorities told reporters near the crime scene.

The names of the wounded haven’t been released but family members of the 1-year-old victim identified him as 16-month-old Amari. Two of the people shot were part of one of the groups involved in the altercation.

Two suspects arrested

Two 18-year-old men were arrested hours after the shooting, a few blocks away from the crime scene on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk near Johnson Street. Investigators also recovered five guns, two of which were stolen from Miami-Dade County and Texas, Hollywood police said the following day in a news release.

Deslouches, a Hollywood resident, is facing charges of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and removing or altering the serial number from a gun after police say they found a black Smith & Wesson inside a bag hanging from his left shoulder. Stewart of Dania Beach was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm after officers said they spotted a fully loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun inside a backpack he was carrying.

Stewart and Deslouches have since been released on bails of $15,000 and $20,000 respectively, court records show. A judge ordered Deslouches not to possess any firearms or ammo as well as not to contact the victims nor any other person involved in the shooting. The same judge also told Steward not to return to the area of the shooting and to avoid contacting other co-defendants.

On Tuesday May 30, the day after the shooting, authorities announced that three more suspects were on the loose, releasing video surveillance that showed them fleeing from the scene.

Third arrest

A third suspect involved in the Hollywood Beach Memorial Day shooting was captured Saturday afternoon by Hollywood police and U.S. Marshals, officials said.

Jordan Burton is facing one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Investigators say Jordan Burton, Lionel Jean-Charles, Ariel Cardahn Paul and others approached the other group before words were exchanged and a fight ensued. Burton, police say, appeared to brandish a handgun and fire at the other group.

Fourth arrest

Ariel Cardahn Paul was taken into custody by Hollywood police Sunday night. He faces one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

According to investigators, Paul whipped out a silver-colored handgun and, like Burton, “appeared to fire indiscriminately” at the opposing crew as well as into the crowd before both groups fled in various directions.

Two 9mm handguns were recovered under the stairwell of a nearby apartment building where Jordan and Stewart were seen, investigators say. A black Smith & Wesson .380 handgun was found nearby in the bushes behind a tiki hut.

It’s unclear whether minors Paul and Jordan Burton would be tried in court as adults nor if they remained behind bars.

Fifth — and final — arrest

The last suspect on the run was tracked down Monday afternoon by Hollywood police. He faces the same attempted murder and weapon charges as Burton and Paul.

Investigators say surveillance footage captured Lionel Jean-Charles Jr. as he fled from police northbound on North Ocean Drive, where he then turned east on Cleveland Street, removed his yellow hoodie and threw it away.

Jean-Charles Jr., police say, “unprovoked, willfully and intentionally produced a handgun with the intent to murder” one of the males from the other group while “simultaneously endangering the public and innocent bystanders.” He remained behind bars at Broward County’s Main Jail as of Monday night, records show.

It wasn’t immediately known where Jean-Charles, Paul and Burton were arrested.