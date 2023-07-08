Five suspects arrested on murder charges

Jul. 8—Police arrested five Camden County residents who they allege are connected with a suspected homicide in St. Marys.

The body of John Andrew Mamph, 29, was found Thursday in waters surrounding Gilligan's Island in St. Marys.

A joint investigation with the St. Marys Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified possible suspects and witnesses to Mamph's death. Authorities did not say how the five suspects were identified so quickly.

Anthony Scott Mistretta, 27, Debra Leane Doughtery, 36, Frank Patrick Kennedy III, 55, Megan Leigh Robison, 33, all of St. Marys, and Bernice Rose McGuire, 25, of Kingsland, were arrested and charged with murder. They were booked into the Camden County Sheriff's Office jail in Woodbine where they await a bond hearing.

Kim Halder, senior administrative assistant with the St. Marys Police Department, said she could not discuss any details of the investigation other than what had been released.

While city police often conduct murder investigations in the city without outside assistance, the GBI was asked to help in this case. Halder said she doesn't know why the GBI was asked to help.

Richard Dent, assistant special agent in charge of the GBI office in Kingsland, said the investigation is still open and ongoing.

Dent said he could not discuss the cause of death or whether Mamph was dead before his body was found in the water.

All five suspects were charged in his death and more felony charges are pending, Dent said.

While it's unusual for this many people to be charged with a single murder, Dent said they didn't all have to play an active role in the victim's death to face murder charges..

The St. Marys Fire Department, Camden County Sheriff's Office, Camden County Fire Rescue and the Kingsland Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Marys Police Department at 912 882-4488 or the GBI at 912 729-6198.