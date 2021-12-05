Five suspects sought in drive-by shooting of woman in South L.A.

Police are looking for five suspects in connection with the drive-by shooting of a 24-year-old woman Saturday night in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 11:45 p.m. near East 99th Place and Juniper Street near the boundary of Watts and the Florence-Firestone neighborhood, said Los Angeles Police Department dispatcher Laura Santoyo.

Authorities believe five men in a vehicle pulled up next to the woman seated in her vehicle and shot her. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

No other details were available and the shooting remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.