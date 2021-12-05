Five suspects sought in drive-by shooting of woman in South L.A.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
·1 min read

Police are looking for five suspects in connection with the drive-by shooting of a 24-year-old woman Saturday night in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 11:45 p.m. near East 99th Place and Juniper Street near the boundary of Watts and the Florence-Firestone neighborhood, said Los Angeles Police Department dispatcher Laura Santoyo.

Authorities believe five men in a vehicle pulled up next to the woman seated in her vehicle and shot her. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

No other details were available and the shooting remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories