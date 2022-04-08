Five people are being sought in connection with a Houma shooting that left a man injured.

Houma Police were called out around 5 p.m. March 30 at the corner of Prince Collins Street and Park Avenue after a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said. The victim was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Investigators later learned there were multiple people involved in a shootout, where 60 spent shell casings were found from different weapons that were used during the shooting, police said.

The following Houma residents are wanted on charges of two counts of attempted murder and other charges:

Ashley Jamal Harris, a.k.a. “Ash,” 41; Louis Elliot Walker, a.k.a. “Big Lou,” 30; Danny Ray Howard, a.k.a., “Danny Ray,” 32; Terrel Toussant Naquin, 23; and an unidentified 17-year-old.

The investigation is still ongoing and the motive behind the shooting has not been determined, police said.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspects is asked to call Houma Police at 873-6371 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Five suspects sought in Houma shooting