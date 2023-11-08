Five takeaways from election night; What you missed and what you need to know

There were only a few marquee races on the ballots in South Jersey, but Nov. 7 still delivered some big moments here.

Here are five things that happened on Election Day 2023:

Sweeney wasn't on the ballot, but claimed victory anyway

Steve Sweeney, who lost his longtime state Senate seat two years ago, had a better night this time around.

Sweeney celebrated as a fellow Democrat, John Burzichelli of Paulsboro, won back the 3rd District Senate seat. The victory pulled the seat away from Sen. Ed Durr, a Republican who managed a shocking upset against Sweeney in the last cycle.

"Today’s victories, keyed by our sweeps in the hotly contested 3rd and 4th Legislative Districts, ensure Democrats will retain solid control of both the Senate and Assembly," Sweeney said in declaring victory Tuesday night.

The former Senate president added he was particularly gratified to see his seat go to Burzichelli, "my close friend and longtime colleague."

Candidate overcomes criminal charge, Part 1

A criminal charge in the closing days of her campaign didn't appear fatal to the re-election campaign of Gina LaPlaca, a Lumberton committeewoman.

Preliminary and unofficial results showed the Democrat in second place in the race for two committee seats.

LaPlaca was arrested on Oct. 27, accused of assaulting her husband, political activist Jason Carty.

The charge is only an allegation against LaPlaca, who has denied any wrongdoing and described herself as the victim of an incident.

Candidate overcomes criminal charge, Part 2

Arthur Barclay won a seat on Camden's council, the Democrat's first race since he resigned from the state Assembly under a cloud in 2018.

Barclay was accused then of punching a woman in her face, but the charged was dropped when she did not appear at a court hearing.

Barclay hit a woman with his car in July and was charged with causing serious injury while driving with a suspended license.

The pending case is in the hands of the state Attorney General's Office.

Republicans roll in Cumberland County

Cumberland County has delivered Republicans county and state victories in the last several elections, and that momentum continued on Tuesday.

The biggest win may be the apparent defeat of longtime Democratic Sheriff Robert Austino.

The GOP also added to its majority on the Board of Commissioners.

Independent spirit in Gibbsboro

Democrats didn't win a single local seat in Gibbsboro.

But neither did the GOP.

The community has a tradition of independents holding local offices, even if they sometimes battle one another.

On Tuesday, longtime incumbent Mayor Edward Campbell had 60 percent of the vote compared to challenger Glenn Werner.

Three other independents were fighting for a pair of council seats.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: NJ state senate race not only big moment in South Jersey election