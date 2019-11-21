Five takeaways from the latest Democratic 2020 presidential debate

Challengers for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination clash on stage in Atlanta, Georgia - AP

1. Everyone sought an impeachment bounce

The debate began with impeachment, in a nod to the fact that Capitol Hill was where the day's big news was coming from, and the candidates came prepared.

Elizabeth Warren latched on to the background of Gordon Sondland, the Trump donor turned diplomat whose testimony dominated Wednesday's headlines, to boost her campaign.

She challenged others on the debate stage to match her promise not to give big donors plumb ambassadorships, thereby reinforcing her central theme of taking on the elites.

Joe Biden, the joint front-runner with Ms Warren, sought to flip Mr Trump's attacks on him over Ukraine - which triggered the impeachment inquiry - by saying it showed the president wanted to stop him being the nominee.

Meanwhile Kamala Harris, the California senator, widened the debate by saying Mr Trump's actions underscored the need to establish justice in America - the central message of her White House bid.

The pivots showed an understanding for the country's media dynamics which will come in handy if they end up battling Mr Trump, an arch media manipulator, for the White House.

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are the two front-runners in the race to take on Donald Trump in the November 2020 election

2. Pete Buttigieg reaches out to black voters

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been one of the stories of the campaign so far, dwarfed in terms of political experience by other rivals but building up steam.

Recent polls have put him in the lead in both Iowa and New Hampshire - the first two states to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate - meaning he is now a serious contender.

However throughout this year he has struggled to pick up support from African-Americans, stubbornly remaining in the low single digits on voting intentions among that group.





Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend mayor, has shot to a poll lead in the first two voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire

Tackling the issue head on when challenged, Mr Buttigieg said that he not only wanted to talk about "what's in my plan" to produce greater racial equality but "what's in my heart".

"I do have the experience of sometimes being a stranger in my own country," Mr Buttigieg said, an apparent reference to his homosexuality and the challenge of coming out.

He also lent on his Christian faith, saying that he was taught to reach out and care for the "marginalised, caste aside and oppressed". It was both a tacit acknowledgement of the political weakness and an attempt to fix it.